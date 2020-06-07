KENNETH "KEN" MCKEE, SR.

September 14, 1934 - March 30, 2020

Kenneth "Ken" McKee, Sr. died at his home in Williams, AZ, with his wife at his side.

Ken served in the US Army Security Agency before graduating from the University of California Santa Barbara. At UCLA he earned a Master's Degree in Social Welfare, and later began practice as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, which he pursued most of his working years. For nearly ten years he practiced as a Certified Financial Planner. He retired from Ventura County Behavioral Health in 1999.

Ken married Colleen Tobin and they welcomed two children, Kenneth Jr. and Dawn Michele. In 1970 he married his second wife, Elaine King.

He is survived by Elaine, his children, brothers John and William, grandson Ken Fields, granddaughter Roxy McKee, and many nieces and nephews.

Services are planned for August 8 in Williams, AZ. Please see his full obituary and information about the service at norvelowensmortuary.com in Flagstaff, AZ.