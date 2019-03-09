|
|
KENNETH ROY "KEN" FISHER
December 10, 1950 - February 21, 2019
Kenneth Roy "Ken" Fisher was born in Oakland, California on December 10, 1950, and passed away on February 21, 2019 in Sonora, California.
Ken leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife Linda; her children Beverly, Lori and Casey; and grandchildren Cody, Joshua, Justin, Emily, Tiana, Ethan and Austin. He is also survived by his brother David and his wife Stephanie; niece Jennifer and her three daughters; and nephew Brandon. He was predeceased by his mother, Glena Fisher, and his father, Jack Fisher.
Ken worked for Chevron for 30 years, most recently as the state's lead safety trainer in Kern County. Upon his retirement he relocated to Sonora, CA.
Ken proudly served in the United States Air Force during Viet Nam and will be buried with full military honors on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road in Dixon, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 9, 2019