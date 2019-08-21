|
KENRIC BENNETT SMITH
1946 - 2019
Kenric Bennett Smith was born July 3, 1946 in Martinez, CA to Fergus and Shirley Smith and entered heaven on August 18, 2019 at the age of 73 years.
Kenric, lovingly referred to as "Pops" or "Smitty", was one of three children raised in Morro Bay, CA. His parents taught him love of family and a strong work ethic. He followed in his father's footsteps as a Mason. He loved family vacations, camping, playing games, HO trains and working in his shop, but mostly he loved to tell a good story. And he had LOTS of them!
Kenric met the love of his life, Carolyn at Hancock College in Santa Maria, CA. They married May 22, 1965, started a family and moved back to Bakersfield, a town he loved. Kenric worked hard, whether it was driving tankers for Shell, Orange Belt buses, running K-C Transportation, or being a project manager for various companies. In 2016, he retired after 21 years from MP Environmental. Family meant everything to him, whether blood related or not, he made everyone feel like a part of his family.
Kenric is preceded in death by loving wife, Carolyn Smith; and parents, Fergus and Shirley Smith. He is survived by his daughters, Andrea Smith and Stephanie Rubio; daughter and son-in-law, Damar and Jose Saavedra; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Alma Smith; and son, Boyd Smith; grandchildren, Jonathan, Rebekah, and Dominick Rubio; Christopher, fiance Lauren, and Victoria Saavedra; Sophia, Cassie, Miranda, and Josephine Smith; Cali Smith; great grandchildren, Ethan and Aryia; as well his sister, Rowenna Smith; and brother and sister in law, Rustin and Roseann Smith and many cherished family members.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Basham & Lara Funeral Care (343 State Ave., Shafter, CA.) The Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Basham & Lara Funeral Care, with reception to follow at 801 Nord Ave.