KENT JAMES THOMAS
December 17, 1968 - October 12, 2019
After many years of Christian Service our Mr. Kent went to sleep and woke up in the arms of Jesus.
Born in Bakersfield to Vicky Thomas who died two weeks later and to James Thomas who is deceased, Kent is survived by his daughter Emily, a Missionary with YWAM and Emily's Mother Wendi, as well as his additional Mammas, Grandma Thomas, Granny Nadine, and Meme Jackie, his additional Papa Decker, several nieces and nephews and a great host of friends that are like family, as well as his church families from Calvary Bible Church and Valley Baptist Church.
Kent accepted Jesus at the age of 6 years old and started his ministry working at a convalescent center and teaching young children at Calvary Bible Church. He never stopped his service to the Lord. He worked and served at several Christian Camps, taught Vacation Bible School and Awana's club for children. Mr. Kent as he was affectionately referred to planted seeds everywhere he went, he never missed an opportunity to tell or teach people about God's Love.
Kent loved his family, trips to the beach, friends and church, and all Holidays especially Christmas.
Mr. Kent was a master of many talents. He was loved and will be truly missed by all that knew him.
Instead of flowers, please donate to Sierra Christian Camp or YWAM Wylie. Services will be held at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A viewing will be scheduled at a later date.
WELL DONE CLUBBER !!
1-2-3 Meme
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 16, 2019