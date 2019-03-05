|
|
KEVIN JOSEPH MALONEY
October 1, 1960 - February 28, 2019
It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce Kevin Joseph Maloney passed away on February 28, 2019.
Born in Burbank, CA, Kevin moved to Bakersfield in 1967 and attended St. Francis Parish School, Garces Memorial High School and received a B.A. in Speech Communications from Cal State, Los Angeles. He loved acting, swimming, tennis, watching professional sports; he loved Lebron and the Lakers. Perhaps Lebron's arrival made it all complete! He called Los Angeles home and loved that city. Kevin was a loyal friend to many, able to connect with people immediately. He had the gift of bringing out the best in people and the wonderful ability to have all of those whose lives and hearts he touched, laughing hysterically. Bakersfield held a special place to Kevin too because of his family; he never missed a chance to gather with everyone.
Kevin: kind-hearted and generous. There is no one like you: model, athlete, loyal friend. You always rooted for others.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Joseph and Lillian Maloney, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Patty and Jacque Bernardin, Kathy and Martin Etcheverry, Michelle and Joel Broadbent, Lisa and Brad Berry as well as all of his nieces and nephews who adored him so much including: Jacqueline Gomez and Caitlin Bernardin, Martin Etcheverry Jr., Connor, Matthew, and Megan Broadbent, and Aidan, Owen and Beck Berry. Great nephews Andre and Gavin Gomez, Gatlin Broadbent. Kevin will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to: The Dream Center https://dreamcenter.org/donate/ Funeral mass Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10am, at St. Francis Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 5, 2019