Kevin Schull
1966 - 2020
KEVIN JAMES SCHULL
November 11, 1966 - October 26, 2020

Our loving Kevin James Schull, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a long battle with respiratory issues. Kevin was brave to the end, and continued to bring joy and humor to his family and friends with his "Tales from the Dale" and "Driver's reports".

Kevin is survived by his parents, Gary and Sherry Schull, his wife, Deborah Schull, 3 children, Elizabeth Schull, Krystyna Adams, and Peter Schull, 4 grandchildren, Alaina Adams, Serenity Ronk, Shelby Schull and Stormy Schull, his brother Chris Schull and sister-in-law, Shyanne Schull, niece and nephew, Kailyn Schull and Dylan Schull.

Kevin was born in Hollywood, California, on November 11, 1966. At an early age, Kevin professed his faith in Jesus Christ and was a regular church attendee. In 1969, the family moved to Bakersfield, CA. Kevin worked for Floyd's hardware store for several years, until 2003, when he joined Stinson's. Kevin was very proud of The Stinson Company (Family) and thoroughly enjoyed his time there. Kevlar, as Debbie Stinson called him, had a abundance of tales to share of his many adventures at Stinson's.

Kevin was a dedicated member and former President of the Golden Empire Mustang Club (GEMS). His passion for Mustangs, led his wife Debbie and him on many adventures in Ruby, his faithful STANG! The delightful videos of Kevin giving his "Driver's Reports from the Driver's seat, with Debbie as NAGigator, were entertaining to all.

Kevin was always cheerful and positive, and never uttered an unkind word to anyone. He will be sorely missed. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 11th, at 2:00pm. at Mission Family Mortuary 531 California Ave, Bakersfield, 93304.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Mission Family Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
(661)323-3339
