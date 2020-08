KEVIN SENIFF

1965 - 2020

It is with a heavy heart that we share this obituary for Kevin.

He lived his life his way and left this world on his own terms.

Kevin will forever be remembered for his sarcastic wit, big heart (even though he tried to hide it) love of guns, movies, cooking, and 80's music.

He leaves behind his son Tanner, family and friends who will greatly miss him.

Rock the Casbah...Kevin!

Special thanks to Sherry Seniff for her unwavering love and support.