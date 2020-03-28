|
KIMBERLY ANN CHITWOOD
June 6, 1965 - March 10, 2020
It is with a sad heart we announce the passing of Kimberly Ann Chitwood. She joined her daughter Ashley Castillo in Heaven on March 10, 2020.
Kim was born in Bakersfield, CA on June 6, 1965. She lived most of her life in Bakersfield, a few years ago she moved to Chiloquin, Or. Kim was a gifted artist who created miniature figurines. She loved her family and always applauded their accomplishments.
She is survived by her mother Brenda Hylton, stepdad Kenny, dad Carl Chitwood and stepmom Donna, her sisters Deni, April, Shelly, and Tracy. She will be greatly missed by all her nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 28, 2020