KIMBERLY RAE NIZ

April 22, 1964 - August 12, 2020

Kimberly was born on April 22, 1964 in Turlock, California. She was the oldest of three children to Albert George Hanson Jr., and Lyonne Kay Palm.

The family moved to Gustine, California when Kim was 10 years old where she attended the local middle school and high school. In 1980 the family moved again, this time to Visalia, CA. Kim attended Golden West High School and graduated in 1982, the first class to graduate from Golden West. She then went on to attended College of the Sequoias, graduating with a Licensed Vocational Nurse Certificate in 1986.

In 1985, Kim married Thaddeus Fleming in Visalia, they had one child Raechel (Rae )Fleming. She spent many years enjoying trips to Disneyland with her daughter and loved working as a nurse. Thaddeus passed away from cancer in 2003.

Wanting to further herself in the healthcare field, Kim went back to the College of Sequoias and obtained her Registered Nurse License in 2007. She lived in Visalia and worked at Kaweah Delta District hospital in the Cadiovascular Unit until marrying a long time friend, Robert Niz, in 2012.

Kim moved to Bakersfield in 2012 and worked for San Joaquin Community Hospital/Adventist Health Bakersfield. She attended Western Governors University RN to BSN program, and graduated with her bachelors in Nursing in January of 2019. She was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2019. She fought a long and courageous battle against the cancer for 16 months, succumbing to it on August 12th. Kim was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Kim is preceded in death by her first husband Thaddeus Fleming, her father Albert George Hanson Jr, and her Mother Lyonne Kay Palm. She is survived by her daughter Raechel, second husband Robert M. Niz. Sister Stacey Berbereia, brother Daniel Hanson, and many nieces, nephews and extended family in South Dakota.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA. Funeral Service will be Friday, August 21 from 9:30 to 10:30, at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church. Graveside service will be held at the Visalia District Cemetery the same day, at 12 noon, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia. Masks and social distancing required.

The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to American Cancer Society, in memory of Kim.