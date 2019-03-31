Home

Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010

Kitty "Downtown Kitty Brown" Corvese

Kitty "Downtown Kitty Brown" Corvese Obituary

DOWNTOWN KITTY BROWN
September 9, 1951 - February 9, 2019

Kitty Brown Corvese, 67, passed away on February 9, 2019 in Oildale, CA. She is survived by her two children, Paula and Willy Brown, two grandchildren, her mother Marilyn Casey, and her siblings.

Kitty was born on September 9, 1951. She grew up in Oildale and attended North High School where she met and then married Boyd Russell Brown.

Kitty loved making people happy and she found employment mostly in the food service industry. She owned her own cafe, Kitty's Place in Oildale.

In 2002, she married Dennis Corvese.

Kitty was an extraordinary and amazing person.

Celebration of Kitty's life will be April 6, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Kern River Family Mortuary at 1900 N. Chester Avenue. Complete obituary and details at: www.kernriverfamilymortuary.com .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019
