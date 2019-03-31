|
KLAUS HOEPER
April 19, 1927 - March 27, 2019
They say things happen in 3's. Maybe it's just our natural tendency to find patterns. We've heard of it before but never have we actually witnessed it or have it happen so close to home. But it did and it has.
On March 27th, our Papa, Opa and friend Klaus Hoeper left and went "somewhere". Who knows where because he was never a big believer in the Almighty. We know he didn't go down; 100% sure he went up. Just not sure how high.
On March 20th he lost a very dear friend by the name of Ann Cierley and on March 23rd a very close friend named Bob Patty. All three of these amazing people were closely connected to each other. Three now missing from their huge circle of friends.
Klaus made the loudest noise; he did things to the max. The energy felt when he entered the room was indescribable. You didn't even have to know him and you felt it. However, by the end of your time spent with him you would know him very well. He was just that kind of man. A man of strength, determination, leadership and of getting the job done "his way". He was the kind of man you just couldn't get enough of.
His life was bursting with adventure, beginning with his experiences growing up in Germany. Fighting in World War ll at the age 15 under Hitler. Being captured as a POW by the Americans and then later coming to America to fight for the Americans in the Korean War. Attending a dance at the Women's Club in Bakersfield, in full military attire and eyeing an English girl and shortly thereafter making her his wife of 59 beautiful years until her untimely death in 2009. Working for 30 years as a plumber for Owen Clark on week days and as a radio announcer for classical music station KWSO Wasco on week ends. Holding classical music classes to educate people on his love of it. Starting the Bakersfield Wine Society and the Bakersfield Friends of Wine so others could learn and enjoy wine as well. Going to the gym 3 days a week for 30 years in hopes of his body never breaking down so he could live forever......and we thought he would.
He crammed every inch of his life with his love and deep knowledge for classical music, his immense intelligence of fine wines, his impeccable palate for fine food, his pleasure in smoking a fine cigar, his tremendous enjoyment of entertaining, his limitless desire to read, his excitement for watching professional soccer, Major League Baseball and Friday night fights, his resounding opinions on Trump, his animated ability to hold everyone captive when telling a joke, his joyous delight when reading a Peanuts cartoon, his exuberant voice when singing aloud, his thundering German accent, his endless affection for animals and most of all his boundless love for family and friends. The friends....yes, he was over-flowing with friends.
His life changed dramatically in 2017 when he got the bright idea of sweeping out the garage. With his cane in one hand and a broom in the other, for whatever reason, it just didn't work. He soon found himself on the ground with a broken femur. Ultimately, this forced him to move from his home into an assisted living facility. It was there he met a wonderful lady by the name of Connie. It was she who made the transition of independent living to assisted living so much easier for him to swallow. He resided there, or maybe I should say slept there because he was forever on the go with his friends, until January 2019 when he developed medical problems. Although he was of sound mind and determined to beat it, his body could not put up the fight.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, his father Heinrich, his mother Martha, and his brother Werner. His two dear friends Ann Cierley and Bob Patty and his very special cat Albert. He is survived by his sister Christa, two daughters Martha Fischer and Kathy Frith (Jerry), whom he affectionately called Hat and Buuk, grand daughters Mehgan Coffey (Josh), Tahlia, Margaux (Colby Witt) and Natasha Fischer, great grand children Sutton, Cutter and Beaux Coffey and Evey and Wyn Witt. Very dear friends Renate Patty, Dr Bruce Frazier, Sharie Holmes ( she must have been real special because she was his screen saver on his phone), Davina Norried, Jeramy Brown, Tom and Dawn Cook and daughter Lindsey, Tom and Trish Clow, Leo and Caroline Hinds, Ron and Cheryl Hilzer, Steve Hargrove, Karen Bennett, Harlan Shanklin ,Meir Brown and Connie. There are so many others too numerous to mention but you know who you are and he loved you all dearly.
We would like to express our overwhelming thanks to the staff at The Hallmark Assisted Living, the Doctors, Nurses and CNA's at Memorial Hospital Emergency Department and floors 4 and 5 West, all staff at Encompass Health Rehab and all staff at Brookdale Rehab/Convalescent.
We invite you to a celebration of his life on April 4, 2019 at 4 PM at Cafe Med 4809 Stockdale Highway. Please bring a bottle of wine to drink and "Prost" in honor of Klaus.
You will remain as much a part of us in death as you were in life. Your are the leader of our pack, the life of our party, the man in our hearts and a hero to us all. You completed us. We love you and will miss you forever.
Auf Wiedersehen, Papa, Opa and Klaus