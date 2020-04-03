|
|
KRYSTAL F. PIMIENTA
July 20, 1978 - March 25, 2020
Krystal Pimienta was born on July 20, 1978 to Atanacio Pimienta and M. Carmen Miranda in Salinas, CA, and passed away on March 25, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.
Krystal attended Stockdale High and graduated in 1997. She enjoyed trips to the beach, playing sports in , and filled many pages writing her poems.
For many years Krystal suffered from her mental illness and disabilities. The Lord heard her cries and carried her home.
Krystal is preceded in death by her grandparents Atanacio and Maria Luz Pimienta, grandmother Amelia Ramos, her father Lorenzo Miranda, and her nephew Elliot Kinney.
She is survived by her parents Carmen Miranda and Atanacio Pimienta; brothers, Jason Pimienta (Katherine), Lorenzo Miranda Jr. (Sara), and Nick Pimienta; sister, Amelia Pimienta Kinney (Ryan); nephews, Jason Pimienta Jr., Gabriel A. Pimienta, Jordan Pimienta and Gage Kinney; and niece, Cali Rose Kinney.
No more suffering. No more pain. Rest in peace my Angel. You will forever be in our hearts. Your smile etched in our memory.
At this time the family respects the guidelines for COVID-19; therefore, there will be no services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 3, 2020