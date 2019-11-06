Home

Kylee Jordyn Moss

Kylee Jordyn Moss Obituary

KYLEE JORDYN MOSS
August 19, 1992 - October 24, 2019

Kylee left this earth unexpectedly Thursday evening. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother Leslie Smith, grandmother Lenora Moss and grandfather David Smith.

Kylee is survived by her three beautiful children Brooklyn, Aiden & Levi, her father Robert Moss, Jr., her sisters Cassidy and Baylee McCool, grandfather Robert Moss, grandmother Linda Smith and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kylee will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. May she rest peacefully in the arms of angels.

Services will be held Friday November 8th at 10:00 am at Valley Baptist Church Olive Drive Campus 5500 Olive Dr.

Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
