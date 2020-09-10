1/1
Dr. L. Wayne Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DR. L. WAYNE QUINN
July 20, 1928 - August 30, 2020

Wayne was born in Dacoma, Oklahoma, to the proud parents of Walter and Docia Quinn. He was one of five children. At age 14, Wayne dedicated his life to full time ministry. Upon graduating from the Colorado Springs Bible College in 1950, he accepted his first pastorate in Hillsboro, Texas. With his outgoing and driven personality, Wayne excelled in starting and growing prosperous churches all over America for the Church of the Nazarene. He pastored Bakersfield First Church of the Nazarene between 1970-1973. He served as a pastor to many congregations, started ethnic churches in the city of Chicago, and served as District Superintendent in Arizona, Florida, and the state of Mississippi. Wayne received an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Trevecca Nazarene University based on his years of extraordinary service and dedication to ministry. He spent his entire life leading people to the Lord until the day he was called to be with Jesus.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Docia Quinn, his brother Garnett, and sisters Opal, Maxine, and Jean. Wayne is survived by his wife Alice, children Mark, Janice, and Ron, with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held Monday, September 7th, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Kern River Family Mortuary located at 1900 N. Chester Avenue. Funeral will be held Saturday, September 12th, 2020, at 10:00 am at Valley Baptist Church Olive Drive Campus, located at 5500 Olive Drive. The service will be held on the lawn under the shade trees. Due to the pandemic, please wear masks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern River Family Mortuary
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kern River Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved