DR. L. WAYNE QUINN

July 20, 1928 - August 30, 2020

Wayne was born in Dacoma, Oklahoma, to the proud parents of Walter and Docia Quinn. He was one of five children. At age 14, Wayne dedicated his life to full time ministry. Upon graduating from the Colorado Springs Bible College in 1950, he accepted his first pastorate in Hillsboro, Texas. With his outgoing and driven personality, Wayne excelled in starting and growing prosperous churches all over America for the Church of the Nazarene. He pastored Bakersfield First Church of the Nazarene between 1970-1973. He served as a pastor to many congregations, started ethnic churches in the city of Chicago, and served as District Superintendent in Arizona, Florida, and the state of Mississippi. Wayne received an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Trevecca Nazarene University based on his years of extraordinary service and dedication to ministry. He spent his entire life leading people to the Lord until the day he was called to be with Jesus.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Docia Quinn, his brother Garnett, and sisters Opal, Maxine, and Jean. Wayne is survived by his wife Alice, children Mark, Janice, and Ron, with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held Monday, September 7th, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Kern River Family Mortuary located at 1900 N. Chester Avenue. Funeral will be held Saturday, September 12th, 2020, at 10:00 am at Valley Baptist Church Olive Drive Campus, located at 5500 Olive Drive. The service will be held on the lawn under the shade trees. Due to the pandemic, please wear masks.