LANORA ENSTAD
May 1, 1939 - March 27, 2019
Devoted: If you had to pick one word to describe LaNora's life it would be devoted. Devoted to her Lord, her husband, her family, and her friends.
As a teenager in Fair Oaks, CA, she early on became engaged in Christian Ministry as a youth leader. After graduating high school, LaNora became a student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, CA where she met and fell in love with a fellow Cal Poly student, Gale. During their college days the two spent many hours together at the beach in Avila and Cambria. Sometimes studying, but mostly enjoying each other's company.
Many enjoyable Saturday nights were spent together at Cal Poly football games (free) and dances (free) with a 15 piece big band of college students. LaNora and Gale attended church on Sunday mornings in Arroyo Grande with LaNora's parents followed by afternoons around the dinner table.
Coincidentally both LaNora and Gale ended up studying Journalism and they attended many classes together. They also worked together on the staff of the college newspaper, El Mustang..... Just coincidence? During LaNora's junior year at Cal Poly, she married Gale on February 20th, 1960. LaNora graduated with a degree in journalism in 1961 while she proudly "walked the stage" four months pregnant! Son Aaron was born in November, 1961 and changed LaNora's "I'm going to be a writer and live in New York City" to "I have the most amazing and rewarding job as a mother". A couple of years later in 1963, son Mark was born. Much later in 1972, daughter Lori was born solidifying her career as a passionate and loving mom of three. She loved her family and was a great mom.
With children mostly grown, LaNora turned to her leadership skills and began Christian ministry to women. She led several women's retreats as a featured speaker. She also created first-person presentations of women in the Bible such as Esther, Lydia, and Ruth. She portrayed these women in period costumes that she made herself. She also served as church secretary and a leader in caring ministry.
Along the way she became an accomplished church organist for 40 years. She loved to "pull the stops" on her favorite hymn, "A Mighty Fortress"! LaNora also enjoyed quilting as a hobby. She hand made over two dozen quilts which she gave to several friends and family members as gifts of love.
This is just a glimpse of LaNora's full life of devotion to serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through her passions and gifts. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. She WILL "rest in peace".
She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Gale along with her children: Aaron, Mark, and Lorena, and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Parkside Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. A special thank you to the folks at The Pointe at Summit Hills and to Hoffmann Hospice for the kindness and care they have shown LaNora for the past four years.