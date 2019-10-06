|
LARRY ALLEN KLIEWER
March 24, 1947 - September 3, 2019
Larry Allen Kliewer, 72, died in Las Vegas, NV on September 3, 2019. Larry was born in Bakersfield and graduated from Bakersfield High School, class of 1965.
He joined the US Navy Reserves following graduation and served at Nha Trang, Vietnam in the Inshore Undersea Warfare Group One.
Larry lived in Las Vegas for 48 years. He most recently worked at "B" Manufacturing where he was plant manager and foreman. They designed, built prototypes and manufactured nearly anything anyone wanted from metals, including items for the gambling industry.
Larry's great-grandparents, Matilda (Parkinson) and Hamilton Farris, settled in Bakersfield in 1885. Another set of great-grandparents, Ida Ella Smith Deuel and John Caldwell Deuel, arrived in Bakersfield around 1895 and started a butcher shop.
His grandparents, Marie Funk Duerksen Kliewer and Jacob W. Kliewer, and their three children, Esther, Samuel, and Bertha, homesteaded in Elk Hills 105 years ago and settled in Shafter.
Larry is survived by his brother Donald (Pat) of Bend, OR; sons Jonathan C. Kliewer (Leah) of Sarasota, FL, Christopher D. Kliewer (Cindy) of Las Vegas, NV and Shawn Kliewer of NY; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and former wives, Karen K Finley of Camp Verde, AZ and Eva M. Kliewer of Santa Maria, CA..
He was preceded in death by his first cousin and long-term housemate in Las Vegas, Kenneth Kay Williams, who died this July; a son, Joshua M. Kliewer; a daughter, Sharon Kliewer Silette; his parents, Edna L. (Deuel) Kliewer and Samuel J. Kliewer; and his grandparents Olga (Farris) Deuel and Oliver Luther Deuel, and Marie F. and Jacob W. Kliewer; Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, CA on November 9 at 3:00 pm.