LARRY CORDONIER
July 24, 1937 - October 10, 2019
Larry Cordonier passed away October 10, 2019. He met the love of his life, Mary when he was sixteen. They both graduated from East Bakersfield High School and married in 1956. They were married for 63 loving years. Their marriage was blessed with the two beautiful daughters Cheri and Teri and their families. They moved to Ventura County in 1971, where they opened four restaurants and retired early in life. He was the friend that you were grateful to have, the neighbor you wanted know, the boss you liked working for and a positive influence on us all. He enjoyed family time, and his three pound poodle, Mini and restoring his truck, which was an award winning 1956 Ford F-100.
A Celebration of a Life will be held on Sunday, October 20th at 10 a.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo followed by a luncheon.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 17, 2019