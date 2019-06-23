|
LARRY DALE WALSH
October 20, 1935 - April 14, 2019
A Celebration of Life for Larry Walsh will be held on June 30th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at his sister, Karen Ahl's home at 6812 Callie in Bakersfield.
Larry passed away on April 14, 2019 at the Memory Care Facility at Raider Ranch in Lubbock, Texas after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on October 20, 1935 in Elvins, Missouri to James Henry and Virginia Mae Walsh who preceded him in death.
He attended Elvins, Missouri schools, graduating in 1953. He was a versatile athlete, a 4- year letterman in both basketball and baseball, receiving the "Outstanding Athlete Award" medal upon graduating. He then moved to Bakersfield, California where his parents and sister had located a couple years before. He worked at Clyde Nelson's service station that summer, saved enough money to send an engagement ring to his girl, Ada Dawn Dowd back home. She arrived in Bakersfield the first of September and they were married on October 24, 1953. They had to wait until he turned 18!
He continued playing ball, pitching fast-pitch softball until he was 55 and white-headed. He was assumed to be too old to be a threat but that became a misconception. Then he took up golf and that consumed him for years until neuropathy in his legs forced him to quit. Then Alzheimer's showed up and we lost him slowly by degrees. Then we moved to Lubbock to be nearer our kids and grandkids.
When we married the plan was for Ada to work and Larry to attend college and work part-time at Oildale Tire. He lasted 1 semester at Bakersfield College, hated it, went to work full- time at Oildale Tire, worked there for 8 years. Then he went to work at Stearns Rogers Nitrogen Plant, then across the road in 1963 to Signal Oil and Gas Refinery. The refinery changed owners and names several times lastly Tosco until it finally closed. The plant was purchased by Texaco next door and Larry went with it, working for Texaco until his retirement in 1997. Both Tosco and Texaco brought us many wonderful and life-long friends.
Larry loved the mountains, especially LeeVining, camping, fishing and playing cards with a great group of friends. He also took Ada and the kids and later grandkids to the beach, often complaining about sand in his food, couldn't see the appeal.
He leaves behind his best friend and wife of 65 years, Ada, now of Lubbock, Texas, his sister, Karen Ahl of Bakersfield, 2 children, Pamela (Walsh) Lippert, husband Robert of Lubbock, Texas and Kirk Walsh of Chickasha, OK.
Grandchildren Kirk Walsh II of Billings, Montana; Christopher Walsh, wife Amber, children Daxton and Tate, Ninnekah, OK; Nicholas Walsh, wife Lori, children Axel and McKenzie, Blanchard, OK; Beth (Lizzie) Lippert Carroll, husband Clifton, children Waylon and Willie, Alpine, TX.
We'd like to thank the caregivers at Memory Care, who believe me went above and beyond, he was never easy, also the Hospice employees, those attending the Chapel Service in Lubbock and the many friends and relatives who sent flowers and cards. Everything was much appreciated.
Larry fought a long and mighty battle to the very end and he is finally at rest in God's arms.