|
|
LARRY JACK
October 20, 1955 - December 30, 2019
Larry Jack was the beloved husband of Carolyn Jack. He was the eldest son of Lawrence and Roberta Jack. He was born and raised in Bakersfield. He attended Foothill High and Bakersfield College. He enlisted in the US Armed Forces in 1975. He worked as a military policeman. He married Karen Whaley who died of brain cancer in 2002. He was a dad to Sarah Marie who died of heart issues at 6 months, daughter Melissa Martinez (Robert), and son Jeremy Jack (Samantha), and step-daughters Stephanie and Tarah Williams. He was the best grandpa to Daniel Esquivel, Monique Ceja, AJ and Nathan Carillo, Karen Martinez and Adalynn and Jeremy Jack Jr.
He met Carolyn Jack in 2006 and they married in 2010. He started his business Grass Master Professional Lawn Care in 1989 after his father in law said he had the best looking yard on the block. Through hard work, dedication, and good ol' boy charm, Grass Master has grown to be a thriving successful business for 30 years. Everyone who knows Larry, knows he has been a hands on businessman. He climbed the ranks and became president of the California Landscape Contractors Assoc. in 2018. Larry has been a good friend to many. He has been a Boy Scout Leader and a soccer coach. He has volunteered his landscape services for several projects in town. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Larry's funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, on Thursday, January 9th at the Grace Assembly of God Church, 2800 Larson Ln., Bakersfield, CA 93304. The burial ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203. Reception to follow at 2800 Larson Ln.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 7, 2020