1/1
Larry Kindell
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LARRY KINDELL
1941 - 2020

Larry was born on December 14, 1941 to Ray and Leanna Kindell and spent his childhood growing up in Lamont with his sisters Betty (Phillips) and Bobbie (Harp) and his brothers Gerald and Kent. After graduating from Arvin High School in 1959, Larry's adult life would be forever changed when, while attending Bakersfield College, he met and married Ferne Towery. When recalling the story of how they met, Larry would always say she was the prettiest girl he'd ever seen.

Soon thereafter Larry was hired as a welder for the Kern High School District where he worked for 40 years until retiring in 2002. Not that retirement kept him from welding, as he was still working on projects until just recently. His craftsmanship is throughout the Central Valley and the Central Coast and was built to last a lifetime.

Larry and Ferne were able to enjoy the fruits of their labor for many years while traveling between Bakersfield and their beloved Pismo Beach, where they've made many friends. They recently celebrated their 59th anniversary and were still making more travel plans. Larry enjoyed his many fishing trips, karaoke at the Moose Lodge, and cooking for anybody and everybody, a task that Ferne gladly obliged him to do.

Larry loved everyone and everyone loved him.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Ferne, his sister Betty Phillips of San Ramon, son Mark Kindell and spouse Debbie, daughter Kristen Zaragoza and spouse Tony. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nikki Rojas and spouse Mario, Sarah Canby, Tori Lackey and spouse Brad, Marci Kindell, Marisa Zaragoza-Reed and spouse Spencer, and Phillip Zaragoza and partner Rigo Rios, and his great grandchildren Gia, Brynn, Macy, Addison, and Corbin.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, July 22 at Hillcrest Memorial Park 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Masks required and social distancing will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Larry and Ferne were always the most hospitable couple you would ever meet. Their friendship and love extended to many people who came in contact with them at Pismo. When the name BBQ came up Larry was always game for anyone who wanted to join them for a great time and fellowship. He had the best looking "Man Cave" and enjoyed talking to people. Larry never met a stranger, he loved people. I will miss your sense of humor and the generosity you extended along with your best friend and wife Ferne. Thanks for the memories,
Bunny Allen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved