LARRY KINDELL

1941 - 2020

Larry was born on December 14, 1941 to Ray and Leanna Kindell and spent his childhood growing up in Lamont with his sisters Betty (Phillips) and Bobbie (Harp) and his brothers Gerald and Kent. After graduating from Arvin High School in 1959, Larry's adult life would be forever changed when, while attending Bakersfield College, he met and married Ferne Towery. When recalling the story of how they met, Larry would always say she was the prettiest girl he'd ever seen.

Soon thereafter Larry was hired as a welder for the Kern High School District where he worked for 40 years until retiring in 2002. Not that retirement kept him from welding, as he was still working on projects until just recently. His craftsmanship is throughout the Central Valley and the Central Coast and was built to last a lifetime.

Larry and Ferne were able to enjoy the fruits of their labor for many years while traveling between Bakersfield and their beloved Pismo Beach, where they've made many friends. They recently celebrated their 59th anniversary and were still making more travel plans. Larry enjoyed his many fishing trips, karaoke at the Moose Lodge, and cooking for anybody and everybody, a task that Ferne gladly obliged him to do.

Larry loved everyone and everyone loved him.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Ferne, his sister Betty Phillips of San Ramon, son Mark Kindell and spouse Debbie, daughter Kristen Zaragoza and spouse Tony. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nikki Rojas and spouse Mario, Sarah Canby, Tori Lackey and spouse Brad, Marci Kindell, Marisa Zaragoza-Reed and spouse Spencer, and Phillip Zaragoza and partner Rigo Rios, and his great grandchildren Gia, Brynn, Macy, Addison, and Corbin.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, July 22 at Hillcrest Memorial Park 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Masks required and social distancing will be observed.