LARRY LEE LOVING
July 13, 1962 - June 11, 2019
Larry L. Loving, 56, long time residence of Bakersfield, California passed away on June 11, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Neva Mc Daniel and father Jim Loving; He is survived by his wife Jody Loving; his mother Geri Loving (Randy); his sisters Cheryl Green (Allen), Sandi Penney (Dan); his children Chris Loving (Dorothy), and Jennifer Loving; his step children Amanda Toalson (Jason), Melinda Donaghy (Dave), and Russell Donaghy; grandchildren Nate, Johnathon Madison, Savannah, and Brooklyn; nieces and nephews Ryan Jones, Dustin Marion (Breanna), Nicole Holloway (Chris); grand-niece and grand-nephews Liam, Dean, Rylan and Ellie.
Larry will be missed. No services will be scheduled.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 11, 2019