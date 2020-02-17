|
LARRY ROLAND HALL
August 2, 1964 - February 4, 2020
Larry was born and raised in Bakersfield and was a lifelong resident. He attended Beardsley Elementary and Beardsley Junior High. He graduated from North High School. At a young age Larry delivered newspapers for the Bakersfield Californian. He worked with the newspaper for approximately 3-4 years. After the newspaper job he had several after school jobs. He started working for Whittaker Awning putting up awnings and was a gas station attendant for a couple of years. One job he said he would never do again was working at a spaghetti warehouse. His first task at the spaghetti warehouse was to peel and chop a fifty-pound bag of onions. He never went back not even to collect his paycheck. Larry never ate onions again.
At age 18, Larry started working for Pumping Unit Repair and he was hooked. He loved working in the oil fields. Pumping Unit Repair sold to Lufkin Industries there he drove a truck and was a crane operator. He worked with several oil companies. the last one being Southern Sierra as a supervisor on MacPherson Lease. Larry's favorite past times were waterskiing, fishing, camping and riding dirt bikes in Red Rock Canyon. He loved to barbeque and enjoy a nice cold one while adoring the company of his best buds and four legged companions Baxtter and Sassy. We will miss and love him forever.
Larry is survived by his son, Shelby John Hall; parents, Larry Hall and Diane Hall; niece, Kourtney Hall; nephew, Jake Hall and wife Jazmin; great- nieces, Jaycee Hall, Jolene Hall; sister- in -law, Kim Hall; uncles, Pat Sherman and wife Vickie, Mike Sherman and wife Karen, Chuck Hall; aunt, Peggy Sherman; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, John Leroy Hall.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6pm at Kern River Family Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020