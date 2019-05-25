|
LARRY RUBIN
October 7, 1947 - May 21, 2019
Bakersfield native, Larry Rubin passed away on May 21, he was 71. The son of Irene and Harry Rubin and brother to Gary. Loved by his three daughters: Libby Chaudhuri of Redwood City, Lacey Northcutt of Visalia, Rachel Rubin of Bakersfield and five grandchildren.
Forty years as a local Pawn Shop owner, a member of the B'nai Jacob Congregation, and proud of his 41 years of sobriety in AA. He reveled at making a joke, grabbing a partner for a dance or sitting in his fishing boat on the Kern River. He knew a little bit about everyone and everything. Larry was generous, funny and thrived in being different. Later years spent living in Visalia close to his daughters, he enjoyed attending Portuguese festas, going around to the local circuit of senior dances, and casting his fishing line with his grandsons Johnny and Jordan Northcutt. He was known for being a "character" but by those close, he will be remembered for his big heart.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, May 26 at Home of Peace Cemetery, inside the grounds of Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Avenue, Bakersfield, 93307.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 25, 2019