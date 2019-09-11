Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Mortuary

Larry Wayne Holiwell


1949 - 2019
Larry Wayne Holiwell Obituary

LARRY WAYNE HOLIWELL
1949 - 2019

Larry Wayne Holiwell was born to Gean and Margaret Holiwell, on May 22, 1949, in Bakersfield, California. Larry was the eldest of five children.

He was raised in a Christian home and accepted Christ at an early age. The family attended Southside SDA Church. He attended Bakersfield Academy, Monterey Bay Academy and Bakersfield College, until he joined the Navy in 1969. Larry married his sweetheart Martha Amos and to this union they had two children, Joyce and Jeffery. Larry spent 20 years in the United States Navy. After retirement, he became a Driver for the Greyhound Bus Co. Larry was a devoted family man and was deeply loved by his family.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Gean. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Martha Holiwell, daughter Joyce Holiwell-Hayden (McCoy), son Jeffery Holiwell (Elizabeth), six grandchildren, Alexander McCole, Baylor Holiwell and Jyana Hayden, Gabriella Holiwell, Sabrina Orozco, and Angelina Orozco. He also leaves his mother, Margaret Holiwell, siblings, Edwin (Traci), Pamela, Glenda and Derrick Holiwell, five nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday September 11th from 4pm-8pm, Services will be held on Thursday September 12th at 10AM at Hillcrest Mortuary.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 11, 2019
