LAURA EARLENE BREWSTER
March 6, 1943 - May 21, 2019
Laura was born in Wichita Kansas on March 6, 1943 and passed in her hometown of Bakersfield, Ca. on May 21, 2019. She was and will always be a beloved wife, mother sister and grandmother and great grandmother and friend.
Services will be held June 7, at 10:00 am, at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, 93306. Celebration of life will be held at 11:30am, at Grace Baptist Church, 2550 Jewetta Ave, 93312.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 5, 2019