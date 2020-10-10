LAURA EVELYN THOMPSON

January 25, 1933 - September 26, 2020

Laura Evelyn Thompson, 87, of Bakersfield passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020.

Laura was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 25, 1933 to James and Maybelle Rodgers, and was raised in the Oklahoma City area. In 1972 Laura moved with her children to Bakersfield, where she met and married Roy Thompson Jr. Laura loved camping, fishing, and knitting. She was a member of Valley Bible Fellowship church.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Debbie Thompson of Virginia; son, George Thorp (Teresa) Kalispell, MT; as well as, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, James and Maybelle Rodgers; husband, Roy Thompson Jr, son, Gary, daughter, Janna, brother James Rodgers Jr., and sister, Ilene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Valley Bible Fellowship Church, 2300 E. Brundage Ln., Bakersfield Ca. 93307 or the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).