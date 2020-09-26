LAURA GENEVIVE FAITH CRISSMAN (JENNY)

March 9, 1928-September 20, 2020

Mom went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 20th, 2020. Jenny was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. She is preceded by her husband Gerald Crissman, son, Jerry Crissman, and son, Robert Crissman. Laura leaves behind her last son Douglas L. Crissman, 7 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mom loved to attend church at the Assembly of God and read her bible on a daily basis. She was an avid game player and more competitive than she liked to admit. Mom also enjoyed camping and fishing and traveling. We know that Mom is rejoicing in heaven as she is reunited with her husband of 60 years.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph's Home as they were wonderful people and took care of our Mother in her time of need. There will be a viewing for Mom on Monday, September, 28th 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Greenlawn Cemetery on Panama Lane. Graveside Service on Tuesday, September 29th at 11am.