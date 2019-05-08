|
LAURA LOUISE ISAAC
March 8, 1931 - May 3, 2019
Laura Louise Isaac passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of May 3, 2019 at the age of 88. Laura was born on March 8, 1931 in the small community of Dallas, Oregon. She was the 2nd of four children born into the family of Henry and Katherine Buhler. She is the first of the four children to graduate to her heavenly home. Laura was born into a Christ centered family and she accepted the Lord as her personal savior on May 4, 1941. This decision began her most important relationship on earth and guided her life until death. She attended Salt Creek School close to home and went to Salem Christian Academy for high school. Laura attended Pacific Bible Institute in Fresno for two years. While in college she met and married Vernon Isaac from Shafter California. They settled into the Shafter/Maple farming community where Vernon farmed and raised their family of 3 boys with fishing, camping and Boy Scout activities filling the family time. Through the years Laura was a homemaker, secretary of Shafter Convalescent Hospital and longtime secretary at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church. She was active in a variety of church activities including Bible studies, Awana, and the fellowship committee.
In Laura's passing she joins her husband, Vernon; her parents, Henry and Katherine; son, Danny and wife Lori; and Cyndi, wife of son Stan, in heaven. She temporarily leaves behind loving family members that include sisters, Ella Penner and Gladys Button; brother, Tim Buhler (Judy); sons, Stan, Rod (Cheryl); 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Shafter Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. at the Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church. Memorial fund donations may be given to the Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church designated Laura Isaac Memorial. Online guestbook available at www.PetersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 8, 2019