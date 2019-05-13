|
|
In Loving Memory of LAURA ROBERTS HENNING
August 10, 1953 - May 13, 1994
Mama you've been gone from us for 25 years and it seems like yesterday was when we lost you. Denise, Rachel, Amanda, Risasi, James, Laura, your 23 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren all miss your presence in their lives. To paraphrase one of your favorite movies, when I see a picture or have a memory of you, I know there is a God. Rest in peace mama until we see you again.
www.bakersfield.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 13, 2019