Home

POWERED BY

Laura Roberts Henning

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Laura Roberts Henning In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of LAURA ROBERTS HENNING
August 10, 1953 - May 13, 1994

Mama you've been gone from us for 25 years and it seems like yesterday was when we lost you. Denise, Rachel, Amanda, Risasi, James, Laura, your 23 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren all miss your presence in their lives. To paraphrase one of your favorite movies, when I see a picture or have a memory of you, I know there is a God. Rest in peace mama until we see you again.

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.