LAUREL HELEN (BRADY) THORNTON
1923 - 2020
Laurel Helen Brady Thornton age 96 passed away at Plymouth Village in Redlands, CA on February 12, 2020. Laurel was born on July 25, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of Ernest and Grace Brady. Laurel attended schools in Chicago, Maryland and graduated from Burbank High School in 1941. On February 28, 1942 she married James Edwin Thornton. She studied elementary education at Bakersfield Junior College and graduated from Fresno State Extension in Bakersfield with her teaching degree. Laurel became a teacher in 1962 and taught in the Greenfield Union School District, Barstow Unified School District and San Bernardino City Unified School District until she retired in June, 1986. Laurel moved to Plymouth Village in March 2000. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter (PE) in San Bernardino, California and the First Congregational United Church of Christ San Bernardino.
Laurel was preceded in death by her loving husband James of 53 years, and her son Randall. She is survived by a daughter Sharon Kay (Richard) Wisdom, and sons Douglas Scott (Agnes) and Michael Allen (Judy) Thornton; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand daughter.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Chino Hills Community Center (Willow Room) 14250 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills from 1-4 pm. A prayer and hymn service will be held at Plymouth Village (call Plymouth Village at 1-909-703-1233 for date and time).
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020