|
|
LAVAUGHN LOREE (SHAW) HOLLAND
August 17, 1935 - September 9, 2019
A life-long resident of Bakersfield, LaVaughn was born August 17, 1935, and passed peacefully at home September 9, 2019.
The youngest of six children, she attended Standard, Bakersfield High (1953), BC, and Fresno State. She was 21 for two weeks when she began her teaching career - first at Semitropic (four years) and then Orangewood and Edison (35 years) retiring in 1995. She loved her students and they thrived under her guidance.
On June 24, 1967, she married James Holland at St. Mark's UMC. Together they built a custom home where they created a lifetime of happy memories. They enjoyed traveling and boating - especially Lake Tahoe and San Diego - and loved golf.
She was a tremendously gifted vocalist, musician, and poet often sharing her talents and compositions, as well as a natural athlete and coach excelling in all sports. And, her quick wit always kept you laughing!
LaVaughn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim; daughter and son-in-law, Susan Holland-Hewitt and Edward Hewitt; grand-cat, Quincy, and many friends whom she cherished.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at St. Mark's UMC, 100 Minner Avenue.
A life well-lived cannot be diminished by death.
The beauty, guidance, and inspiration it gave us will shine on as brightly as ever.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 23, 2020