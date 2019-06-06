|
LAVEDA MAE OLIVER "AUNT BERTA"
August 31, 1921 - May 30, 2019
Laveda Mae Oliver "Aunt Berta" passed away on May 30, 2019 at her home in Northeast Bakersfield, California under the care of family and Hoffmann Hospice at the age of 97.
Laveda was born August 31, 1921 in Sallisaw Oklahoma to William Stokes Oliver and Laura Mae Shatswell.
Later she would move to Tulsa Oklahoma with her mother and Stepfather James Monroe Phillips where she would start school at Springdale Elementary school.
Later they would move to Oktaha Oklahoma where she would complete her education up to her Junior year in High School while her stepfather continued his work as a blacksmith at the now location of the US Post Office across from the old general store Rhinehart's.
Sometime before 1937 they would move to Buckeye Arizona because of the deplorable conditions in Oklahoma affecting blacksmith work and then later to Arvin California where everyone did field work.
In November of 1937 they would make a trip back to Tulsa where she would be pronounced dead from double pneumonia at the Morning Side Hospital which is now called Hillcrest but amazed everyone since the Lord Jesus Christ had her sitting on the edge of the hospital bed picking on a guitar the next morning with her mother and aunts who prayed for her through the night.
When they finally got back to Arvin she would marry Roy Seldon Oliver in 1938 and later move to Bakersfield, and in 1941 would have her only child a son Donald Leroy Oliver.
Later she would receive her high school diploma at Bakersfield College which was then located at the same location of Bakersfield High School on California Avenue.
She finally got tired of cleaning houses and doctors offices and got a job with Pacific Telephone and Telegraph in 1952 as a telephone operator and would retire 30 years later in 1982.
In 1965 she would marry George Louis Oliver.
Laveda was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts in the early 1950's, a member of the Secret Pal Club, a member of the Pioneers, a member of the Dragon Wagon Club, a member of the local Grandmothers Club of which she served as president for one term, and a member of the Kern County Historical Society.
Her biggest hobby was cooking and she was a very good cook and she collected along the way several dishes, cooking ware, and electrical gadgets to make those special meals.
Later on she would spend more time eating out at fine restaurants.
She liked to travel and has been to most of the states from the west coast to the east coast and even several countries in Europe.
She is survived by her husband George, her son Don and his wife Cathy, a granddaughter Peggy, and great-grandchildren Samson, Bryan, Jonathan, Stefano, and Patricia, several great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Oliver, half-sister Laura Phillips, half-brothers Jim Phillips, Joe Phillips, and Johnnie Phillips.
Visitation will be at Greenlawn Memorial Chapel at 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield California on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 4pm till 8pm. Graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Garden of Faith at 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield California on Monday June 10, 2019 at 2pm.