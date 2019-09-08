|
LAWRENCE (LARRY) FREDRICK LEWIS
February 18, 1949 - August 23, 2019
Sadly, dad departed this earth on August 23, 2019 and was reunited with his father William (Bill) Lewis who introduced him to our Lord and Savior. Dad was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and dear friend of many.
He leaves behind loving and devoted wife Rose, a forever grateful son Bryan, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren Kara, Christian and Elizabeth (Lizzy), brother Byron and his wife Kam, brother Stewart and sister Joy and her husband Wayne and many friends.
Dad was a tireless worker who enjoyed being outdoors doing almost anything from the mundane yard work to anything recreational. He loved to explore the world around him either by foot or kayak and go on hikes with anyone who would say "yes". In retirement, his favorite things to do were to go on trips with wife Rose and hiking expeditions with his brother Byron. Dad will certainly be missed by many whom he touched throughout his seventy years because of his everlasting love, integrity, lust for life and his "dry" sense of humor.
Dad, a veteran, proudly served in the Army for three years during the Vietnam War. Full military service celebration of life services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest located at 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to The in memory of dad.
Until we see each other again!
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019