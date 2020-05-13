L.B. VALENTINE

April 9, 1926 - May 7, 2020 L.B. Valentine, at the age of 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 7th, 2020 at 5:17 am. Born in Shamrock Texas on April 9, 1926 to Thomas Benjamine and Rosie Milvinnie Valentine. As a youth he worked on a farm with his 12 brothers and sisters before moving to Bakersfield, CA in 1945. There he began work as a carpenter and did so until his retirement. L.B. was always using his carpentry skills to help family and friends. It was not unusual to see LB at Valley Baptist Church, Columbus Baptist Church or the Southern Baptist Association office volunteering his carpentry skills. He loved church and attended regularly. L.B. was a very giving and caring man and was loved by all that knew him. I believe the saying, "To know him was to love him", was created for L.B. He loved animals and usually had a dog or cat to share his love with. L.B. was widowed twice and after losing his second wife, he began living in a retirement home. L.B. was preceded in death by his father, mother, two wives, Leona and Pasty, seven brothers, Guy, Cecil, Lesle, Lee, Argo, Elgin, and Martin, and four sisters Bonnie Mae Valentine, Helen Leake, Mary Whittington, and Jo Crocker. L.B. is survived by one sister, Betty Loveless, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., on May 15th at 2:00PM. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store