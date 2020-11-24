LEATHA 'KAY' BLACK

March 19, 1940 - November 18, 2020

Leatha 'Kay' Black, 80, entered Eternal Life after a short illness, November 18, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Kay was born in Bakersfield, March 19, 1940, the only child of LaVerne and Adeline Johnson of Kansas and Nebraska. Kay went to local schools, including East Bakersfield High School (class of '58) where she enjoyed cheering on the Blades as a songleader. While at EBHS she was involved in many activities where she made lifelong friendships that lasted over the next 60 years. Before graduating she met the love of her life, Gordon Charles Black. They married January 11, 1959 and would have celebrated 62 years of marriage. During this time a daughter, Cheryl, and son Gregory was born.

Kay was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and reading. She also enjoyed participating in her children's and then grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. Over the years she researched the family history and genealogy which she documented in over ten binders. This culminated in a trip to the Isle of Arran, Scotland and also England where relatives were met for the first time.

Most importantly, Kay loved the Lord and was dedicated to raising her children and encouraging her family in His ways. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon and faithfully attended.

Kay is survived by her husband Gordon Black, daughter Cheryl (Martin Lonza), son Greg (Gina) , 5 grandchildren: Andrew Lonza, Amy 'Lonza' (Nick Meyer), Allie 'Black' (Frankie Hull), Brian Black, and Kate Black, and 5 great-grandchildren: Rayden and Rylee Hull, Grant Black, and Conrad and Carley Meyer.

No services will be held at this time. The family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice and Alternative Care for the dedicated and loving care she received in her last days.