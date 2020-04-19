Lee Lake Smith
LEE LAKE SMITH October, 15, 1936 - February 29, 2020 Lee Lake Smith, born in Long Beach on October, 15, 1936, lived fully and died peacefully February 29, 2020. In recent years, Lee lived in Eureka, California, surrounded by the sounds of the music he loved and musicians he played with from the Eureka Symphony, Humboldt State Chamber Music workshops, All Seasons Orchestra, Festival Strings ensemble and all configurations of musical groups. He played violin, viola and piano. He was drawn to Humboldt through the friends he made at HSU "music camp". Before retiring to Eureka, Lee lived an extraordinary life in Cuyama Valley, Maricopa, California where he owned and managed a diner, bar, motel, printing shop and cattle ranch. And that is just scratching the surface. For fifty years he taught music history at Taft Community College and played in the Bakersfield Symphony. Lee attended Wilson High School in Long Beach, received his BA at Chapman College and did graduate studies at UCSB and Cal State Long Beach. He was a camper and staff member at Arrowbear Music Camp in Southern California. Upon arriving in Eureka, Lee started playing music in all possible venues in private and for the community. He brought his business experience to the area when he joined Southwest Eureka Rotary. Lee was also a member of Bakersfield Rotary. He is predeceased by his wife Sharon Presker Smith. Lee was grateful for the care and companionship provided by his friend, Tyler Walchock. At Lee's request there will be no memorial services.

