LELAND DWANE CARROLL
January 16, 1932 - March 13, 2019
Leland was born in Troupe, Texas on January 16, 1932 the second of six children of Curtis and Ida Carroll and passed away in Bakersfield California after a short illness on March 13, 2019. He grew up in East Texas and attended Van High School, Van Texas until his junior year when his dad had a serious injury during oil pipeline construction outside of Bakersfield. Leland had to drop out and help support the family. Years later, while working in the Oil Industry and raising his family, Leland took night classes at Taft College and obtained his diploma from Taft High School in 1968.
During the Korean War, he served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman at the Presidio in San Francisco California. His unit was given the assignment to provide security for the Nuclear Testing facility at Camp Desert Rock, Nevada. He participated in Operation "Upshot Knothole" where he witnessed several Atomic Blasts. During the last year of that war he lost his brother who was killed in action while serving in the Marine Corps.
In 1950 Leland met the love of his life Betty Murphey and they were married in 1953. They celebrated their 63rd anniversary before her death in 2016, during her last years he could be found daily pushing her in her wheel chair up and down the halls at Rosewood Nursing Facility. He almost never missed a day of visiting her there.
Leland and Betty lived in Taft for 33 years. He began working for Honolulu Oil Company in Taft, California in 1961. After a series of mergers and acquisitions (Honolulu Oil, Tidewater Oil Co, Getty Oil Co, Texaco Oil Co), he retired in 1992 from Texaco Oil Company. After retiring Leland and Betty lived their life's dream by building their dream home outside of Grand Saline Texas on forty acres of land and raising cattle. In 1998 they returned to Bakersfield, California to be near their children.
Leland was preceded in death by his wife Betty Carroll, his parents Curtis and Ida Carroll and his older brother Aubrey Dee Carroll. He is survived by his son Larry Carroll, daughter Lynne Anderson and Grandson Travis Anderson all of Bakersfield, California. He is also survived by his sister Evelyn Harrington (Harold) of Yorba Linda, California, brothers Curtis Carroll (Mary) of San Lucas, California, Truitt Carroll (Martha) and Delton Carroll (Rheba) both of Bakersfield, California.
Leland was a born again Christian and was faithful in sharing his love of the Lord with whoever would listen. He always wore a smile and was known to have never met a stranger. He was an avid story teller and as he would always say when leaving "Remember don't take any wooden nickels" Visitation will be held March 27 from 4 to 8 pm at Greenlawn SW, Bldg A. Services will be March 28 at 10:00 am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3001 Stine Rd Bakersfield. Burial will be at 12:30 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 Bear Mtn. Blvd with a reception following at the church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 24, 2019