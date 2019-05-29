|
|
LEON HARKEY
October 8, 1941 - May 17, 2019
Leon Harkey passed away on May 17, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. He was 77 years old.
Leon is survived by his daughter, Paige Harkey, son, Noel Harkey, wife, Becky Gates and her daughters Joelle Johnson, Renata Faccioli, Annesly Gates, and five grandchildren that he was always delighted to spend time with.
During his very full life, he raised five children, enjoyed competitive tennis, played music and traveled the world. As a life long teacher he could not resist taking yellow no. 2 pencils and paper to children in over fifty countries. He was always astonished at the appreciation those two simple items could bring out it young people. As a guitar player and singer he regularly performed in Bear Valley and local wineries.
Leon will truly be missed and remembered for his generosity, kindness and beautiful voice.
Services will be held on May 30, at 10am, at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 29, 2019