LEON PETER SHUBIN JR.
August 29, 1950 - April 15, 2019
On Monday, April 15, 2019, a truly good man was called home to rest peacefully with God, closely surrounded by his family and friends. Leon lived a fulfilling life as a humble and true servant to his family, friends, and church. He was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA, in 1950, where he grew up in Old River, making many lifelong friends attending Lakeside School, Bakersfield High School, and then graduating from West High School in 1968. He went on to marry Nancy, his devoted wife of over 40 years who selflessly and lovingly cared for him until his last moments on earth. Leon worked in the Engineering Department at Kern Medical Center, where he was well known and relied upon as one of the best employees, and certainly the most skilled and detailed painter many have ever known! He retired with many praises and accolades after 30+ years of service to the county. Leon was committed to his faith and became very involved with Sacred Heart Church, where he was a distinguished member of the Knights of Columbus, served as the Grand Knight, and truly embodied their motto "in service to One, in service to all." He loved God, his wife, daughters, family, and friends, placed them above all else and sacrificed anything for their happiness and success.
Those who knew Leon will fondly remember him as a very wise, quiet, humble, patient, kind, loving man with a laugh and smile that could light up a room; his sage, calm, unfailing, wisdom and advice will be sorely missed. Leon loved fishing, trips to the river and beach, and listening to good old country music on his patio. He placed his trust in God through some very difficult times and always remained in good spirits and positive, and still put others needs above his own. Together with his wonderful wife, they successfully raised an amazing and beautiful family and he was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Peter Shubin Sr, his mother, Christine John (Uraine) Shubin, his brother John Shubin, and his sister Janice (Shubin) Polston. He is survived by a very large family that will carry on his legacy with great love and adoration: his caring wife, Nancy Marie (Garcia) Shubin; his sister Manya (Shubin) Nazaroff and her entire loving family; his daughter Leah Christine Shubin and husband Spencer Edwards; Michele Beene and her beautiful, compassionate children, Marcus Collins and his daughter Josie Amelia (great-granddaughter), Eliza (Day) Marcelo and husband Vince, Herman, Dorothy, and Clarisse Day, and August Castillo. He will also be remembered by many more family members, admiring nieces, nephews, and numerous, loyal friends.
All services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, beginning at Sacred Heart Church, 9915 Ramos Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93307. The Rosary will begin at 9:30am, followed by Mass at 10:00am. Immediately following Mass, a procession will be held to South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 South Vineland Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93307.
