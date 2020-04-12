|
LEONARD JOHN SCHROEDER
1929 - 2020
Leonard John Schroeder passed away in late March at the age of 91. Len was born in Wasco, California, the youngest of eleven children. Following his sophomore year at Wasco High, he entered the Redemptorist Seminary in Oakland where he studied for eight years. He left the seminary to enter the University of Oregon to pursue a degree in Architecture. In 1954, he married a fellow U of O student, Doris, and together they had four children. After spending two years in the Army and then returning to U of O to complete his Master's Degree in Architecture, Len and his family moved to Bakersfield. Here he started his architectural career and immersed himself in family life.
In 1965, Len opened his own architectural firm in Bakersfield. Throughout his career, he was known and respected for his sincerity and business ethics. He was a charter member of the Bakersfield chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and served as its first president. He designed many prize-winning commercial structures, government buildings, and numerous churches in California. Over the years, he completed work for five school districts and many projects for the Housing Authority of Kern County. Perhaps his best-known project was the home of Merle Haggard near the mouth of the Kern River canyon. He retired in 2008.
Len had a very generous spirit and was always willing to help others. He was involved in several local and national organizations and spent numerous hours volunteering in the community and in the local Catholic Churches, St. Francis and St. Phillip. From 1981 to 1997, he was on the Board of Directors of Mid State Development, a non-profit organization which helps small businesses, serving as Chairman of the Board for three terms.
Len was known for his quick wit, kindness, and his ability to talk with anyone and everyone. He was devoted to his family and was a loving and supportive father. His children have endless stories of his involvement in school projects, sports, music, dirt bike riding, playful pranks, and general good times. He loved to travel and he and Doris visited many countries. He brought great joy to all who knew him and leaves all of us with many wonderful memories. Len lived a full and complete life and touched the lives of so many.
Len also had a deeply spiritual side. His faith in God and his devotion to Catholicism sustained him throughout his life. He was a member of the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites and faithfully kept his daily obligations to engage in silent, contemplative prayer and to attend Mass.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; daughter, Lynn Schroeder, MD and husband Michael Yockey of San Francisco; son, Thomas Schroeder of Carlsbad; daughter, Karla and husband Steven Shayer of Bakersfield; daughter, Terese and husband Steven O'Dell of Mooresville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jason and Jessica Schroeder, Alyse Shayer Etcheverry, Kevin Shayer, Quinn, Ethan and Declan O'Dell; and great grandchildren, Madison and Jamison Etcheverry. He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings.
Len was buried in a private ceremony on April 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in Len's name to the Bakersfield Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites (Christ the King Church, c/o OCDS Bakersfield Community, 1800 Bedford Way, Bakersfield, CA 93308) or .