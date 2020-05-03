LEROY KROEKER

1930 - 2020 On Monday April 13, 2020, Leroy James Kroeker, loving father and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 89. He is now with his Lord and Savior. Leroy was born on July 26, 1930 in Livingston, CA to William and Marie Kroeker. They lived and worked on the family farm in Merced, CA. Leroy worked on the farm until he left for college. He attended Pacific Bible Institute in Fresno, CA, now Fresno Pacific University. There he met the love of his life, Frances Schmidt. After only 6 months they were married on March 23,1951 and were happily married for 55 years. After farm work Leroy decided education would be his pursuit in life. He attended San Fernando Valley College, now Cal State Northridge, with the intention of becoming a teacher. Later he received an administrative credential from Fresno State. He and Frances moved to Bakersfield, CA around 1960. There he started his career with the Bakersfield City School District. During his tenure with them he was a teacher, counselor, Vice Principal and Principal. He retired on June 15, 1990 as Principal of Curran Jr. High with 31 years of service. Over the years he was a respected colleague and gained many lifelong friends. After retiring he pursued his hobbies of traveling, reading, and woodworking. We have all benefited from his beautiful, hand-made creations. Best of all, he loved fishing and there was never a shortage of fish in the freezer. Leroy and Frances also enjoyed many road trips and cruises together. Leroy was a faithful member of Rosedale Bible Church and had many dear friends there. He was continually active in the church and served on various committees. He was an elder, a Sunday school teacher and a church moderator. Church was a very important part of his of his life. He had a quiet faith in God, and we are assured of his presence with the Lord. Leroy will be remembered for his dedication to education, service to the Lord and to his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A kind and thoughtful man, he will be greatly missed. Leroy is preceded in death by his loving wife Frances. He is survived by his children who are grateful for such a father as Leroy; Janet Costner and husband Larry of Bakersfield CA, Joanne Sorensen and husband Brad of Bakersfield, CA, Russell Kroeker of Oregon and Kevin Kroeker and wife Carmen of Templeton, CA, sister Laurene Peters of Fresno CA and 10 grandchildren.



