Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
(661)323-3339
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leslie Clois Webb


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leslie Clois Webb Obituary

LESLIE CLOIS WEBB
February 19, 1943 - June 10, 2019

Leslie Clois Webb, age 76, resident of Bakersfield, Ca, passed away in his home on Monday June 10th.

Les was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.

He was a Navy Vet. A survivor of three wives, and an above average pool player. His love for his wife, family, and friends was immeasurable. Les left this world feeling loved, fulfilled, and ready for the next journey ahead.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Davida Webb. His son Leslie (Aaron). Daughters Gina, Teri, Celeste, Monica, Misty and Christy. Many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services for Leslie will be held at Mission Family Mortuary, Thursday, June the 20th, from 10am - 12pm, 531 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93304.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 16, 2019
