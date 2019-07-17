|
LESLIE "LECK" FRANKS
January 14, 1930 - July 14, 2019
Leslie "Leck" Franks passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 14, 2019. Leck was born on January 14, 1930 in Monette, Arkansas to William and Sarah Franks. He was one of 9 children.
In the late 1930's Leck moved with his family from Arkansas to Bakersfield where he attended Beardsley School and Bakersfield High School. At the age of 17, Leck enlisted in the US Army and achieved the rank of 1st Sergeant. Leck proudly served his country in Japan, Korea and in the Honor Guard for General Douglas McArthur.
Upon his return to Bakersfield Leck attended Bakersfield College on the Bakersfield High School campus. It was there that he met his future wife and partner for life, Colleen McMasters. Leck and Colleen were married in 1955 and were blessed with three daughters and a son.
In 1962 Leck embarked on a 55 year career as an agent with State Farm Insurance. Throughout his career, he was recognized with multiple awards for outstanding achievement and was one of the top agents in the California. He was passionate to work with his many clients and was known for his positive influence and mentoring of other agents in the State Farm family.
The leadership skills Leck learned during his service in the army could be witnessed through-out his professional and personal life. He was very active in the community serving on the Rio Bravo Community Club and served as president of the Rio Bravo-Greeley School Board for many years. He was a former Fire Commissioner for the Bakersfield Fire Department, and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Bakersfield. Leck was proud to be a Mason, a Shriner and a Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Later in life he was very active in the conservation of wetlands with his son. He and his son were founding members of Pintail Slough Land Company Inc. where he served on the Board of Directors for many years.
Leck was an adventurer and loved hunting, fishing and traveling with Colleen and their children. Many happy memories were made in their motor home traveling the country and they especially love the multiple summer they spent on the Klamath River fishing for salmon. Morro Bay captured their hearts and it was there they made a second home. Many cherished memories were made there with family and friends.
Leck had a magnetic personality and a gift of drawing people to his home. Whether it was the ranch on Stockdale Highway, Morro Bay, Haggin Oaks or The Greens, his home was the gathering place for friends, neighbors and family. He always held court at his house where he organized the neighborhood. His friends and neighbors were the grateful recipients of his special brand of humor, his astute opinions, his zest for life and his gift for making everyone feel welcome. When it was time for the party to end Leck simply started turning off the lights and telling everyone it was time to leave.
Leck is pre-deceased by his parents, William and Sarah and granddaughter Meagan. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Colleen, daughters Darcy (Brock) Sapp, Daryn (Bill) Thomas, Darisa (Mark) Hashim and son Daryl (Julie) Franks, 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren all of whom provided him an immense amount of pride and joy.
The family extends a heartfelt thanks to Delores Shine for her compassion and care of Leck over the last several months.
Leck touched many in our community and will be missed by his family and friends. His life was long and well lived.
Leck will be laid to rest with full military honors at a private interment at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19th at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Bakersfield at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House or The .
