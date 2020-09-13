LESLIE G. ROBISON

June 17, 1935 - August 12, 2020

Leslie (Les) George Robison passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 85 after contracting COVID-19. Les was born in 1935, the second child of George and Zeda Robison, in Hanford, CA. In high school he was active in choir, athletics, and goofing around. Les worked on the ranch in Orange Cove, CA assisting his father with the family ranch. He attended Reedley High School and graduated from Fresno State with a degree in Business Administration and minors in physical science, biological science, math and music after serving in the United States Air Force.

Les met his bride of 65 years, Dolores Schmidt Robison in Reedley, CA in 1954. They had four children, Cindy Taylor, Randy Robison (wife, Michelle), Michele Devall (husband Gary) and Michael Robison. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Les retired from IBM after a very successful 23-year career, became an entrepreneur and then re-retired from Xerox after another 13-year career. His most memorable experience at IBM was a trip to the former USSR (Russia). Shortly after his career began with IBM, Les had become an "expert" at Linear Programming. He was selected to present to the USSR Ministry of Agriculture regarding the use of computers in agriculture for optimum farm planning. His presentation was so successful that he was asked to return to present to the USSR Council of Ministers. Les accepted, hired a tutor and developed a 200-word Russian vocabulary. He was always up for a challenge! During this trip he, along with his bride, traveled to Paris, Moscow, Leningrad, Thailand, and Japan.

Les' most prized accomplishment is the deep commitment he exhibited and taught his family. Les was ALWAYS there for his family, regardless of the situation. His advice, lending of a compassionate ear, and love will be missed immensely.

Les had a passion for wood working and was instrumental in establishing a local wood turner's chapter in Bakersfield. He had a passion and artistry for turning a blank piece of wood into a piece of art.

Throughout his life Les was recognized for his basso vocal ability. His last public performance was when he sang "The Anniversary Song" to his bride of 64 years after dinner at Rosewood. We heard there was not a dry female eye in the house that night! Les loved to perform!!!

Always looking for ways he could serve, Les took on the role as president of the Rosewood Community's Residence Council in January 2020. His desire to help his fellow residents and make a positive impact on the community was evident in his actions.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service was held at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.

We will miss you Les, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa. Until we meet again, our hearts will carry you everywhere we go.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com