LESLIE HAROLD MCAULEY
November 13, 1932 - February 20, 2020
The world misses a man like Les McAuley, even if they don't know it. To meet Les was to get a brush with kindness, intelligence, and a man who naturally makes others feel welcome and appreciated. Most of us aren't lucky enough to know a Les. At 87 years old, he still cooked, shopped, took care of his wife and home, bet on horses, played fantasy football, and was an exceptional family man whose grown children still sought his wisdom and company. So, when Les went to heaven unexpectedly on February 20, he did something that, in life, he never would have done: He took his stunned family's broken hearts with him.
It's true. Les would never hurt anyone intentionally; he was a selfless caretaker who thought only of providing for his family, even during his own illnesses and surgeries. His wife of 60 years, his partner in ballroom dancing and 3-legged sack races, Diane, can attest to his devotion the most, and not just because they were together since she was 19; they were perpetually in sync, she says, perhaps because Les had spent only two weeks away from Diane during the 60-year span of their love affair.
Though now, she admits... it's going to be longer.
He was her everything.
Les was a chemist/mud engineer who, with Diane, sold everything and moved to Bakersfield from Ontario, Canada, so the tight-knit family of five could build a new life, where the weather was as warm and sunny as Les' eternally positive outlook. He was a natural leader in the oil industry, but Les was humble and didn't need the spotlight-though, his family says he deserved it. He spent his early days coaching baseball, softball, and never missed one sporting event in which his children participated. He wasn't a rich man, his kids say, but managed to give them everything - including a swimming pool that he dug by hand. With a shovel. Twice.
Les' children-Jimmy (and his wife Dyan), Angela, and Michael,-along with 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, will miss being able to get him on the phone, sit down at the table and talk, or ask him for advice. They will miss seeing him in his chair or at the computer. They will miss his Canadian accent and how he used to shake hands with his great-grandchildren when they came or left. They all imagined that a man with his inner strength and toughness would live forever.
They aren't exaggerating. Les was like that. To them, he seemed immortal.
His family will hold a private viewing Friday at Greenlawn Southwest to say goodbye. As they continue to grapple with the vastness of their future without him, they find comfort in the knowledge that they will definitely see him again one day.