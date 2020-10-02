1/1
Leslie Rich
LESLIE DON RICH
December 25, 1940 - September 4, 2020

Leslie Don Rich passed away on the morning of September 4, 2020 with the love of his family surrounding him, holding his wife of 38 years hand, as he passed.

Don was born in Muleshoe Texas, on December 25, 1940 to Leslie and Jewel Rich. After Don's birth the family moved to different towns in California finally settling in Bitterwater, Ca. Don attended local schools and after graduation from Shandon High School, Don enlisted in the United States Navy in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963. Don returned to Bitterwater and gained employment with Standard Oil Company, working on a well pulling rig. After two years, working for Standard Oil, Don gained employment with Kern County Sheriff's Office where he served in the capacity as a Deputy. In the twenty eight years Don served with the department, he was stationed in Lake Isabella, Lamont, and Bakersfield.

While employed with the department, Don met the love of his life, Adele.

After retirement, Don and Adele purchased a home and property in Elkton, Oregon. Don was a man of many passions including hunting, fishing, traveling, and his grandchildren.

Don will be missed by his wife of thirty eight years, Adele. Children: Steve (Michelle), Julie (Patrick) and Joyce (Larry). Grandchildren: Alex, Justin, Jordan, P.J, Sara, Emily, Katie, Seth, Andrew, Daniel, Devin, Madison, and Destiny. Two great- grandchildren: Luke and Hudson. Sisters: Jeanette and Marsha. Brothers: Ronald and Kenneth. He will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Les and Jewel and granddaughter Brittney Abney.

Don was a cherished friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, please do something Don would have wanted. Raise a glass and toast a great man who was so loved.

According to Don's wishes, a private family service was conducted on September 17, 2020.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 2, 2020.
