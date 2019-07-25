|
LETHA DELANE BEAN
November 15, 1945 - July 20, 2019
Letha Delane Bean was born on November 15, 1945 in Maywood, California to Dred Bean and Eva Tryon. She attended Western High School, which was a new high school at the time in Tulare. After she left school, she worked with other family members in the fields of Hollister, Eureka, Turlock, Tulare, Tipton, and Pixley harvesting all kinds of California agriculture.
Letha met the first father of her children, Manuel Johnny Berumen through her sister's boyfriend at the time, Bobby Berumen; Manuel's brother. With Manuel, Letha had Johnny Berumen, and then Brenda Berumen. Her next relationship with Billy Lloyd Gentry produced three more children; Sandra Gentry, Timmy Gentry, and Kenny Gentry. The seven of them would live in several locations as Billy was hired as a farm hand in various locales. Letha kept close ties with Billy for the remainder of his life until early 2019, when he passed away.
Letha was a big fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, sporting her Dodgers jacket as she watched games avidly and never ceased to shout out during home runs as well as bad umpire calls. And in her younger days, she attended her brother, Johnny Bean's, Karaoke parties, dancing through the night with family and friends. She enjoyed going to second-hand stores with her daughter, Brenda and her mother, Eva. The three of them would scour through several second-hand stores in a given day, looking for all of the hidden gems that they could. Letha always enjoyed spending time with her sons and daughters, and she reveled at seeing her grandchildren during holidays and family get-togethers. She was always amazed at how fast they had grown and how smart they had gotten each time she saw them. They would gather around her during Christmas mornings, tearing open their presents with wrapping flying everywhere. And at family gatherings at her home, Letha and her sisters told non-stop stories of their youthful antics. Having shared a hard childhood together, the sibling all relied on each other's company and closeness as children to keep themselves safe and accounted for. And they also got into quite a bit of mischief.
Letha spent the remainder of her life in Wasco, California and passed away peacefully in Bakersfield, California, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 5:50pm. Letha is survived by her siblings and theirs spouses, Jeanette Garrison & Darrell Smith, Mavis Knox & Angel Sandoval, John & Julie Bean, Richard & Gidget Bean, Cheryl Welch & D.J., Chris Wells & Rose Levine, her children and spouses, Johnnie Berumen & Misty Graves, Brenda Berumen & Fred Herrman, Sandra Gentry & Mike Swanson, Timmy Gentry, Kenny & Kelly Gentry, her nieces & nephews, Laura Wenn, Michael Williams, Raymond Williams, Sheldon Williams, Michelle Rush, Robert Berumen, Sherry Underwood, James Cobb, Melissa Knox, Stacy Welch, Tony Welch, Bruce Bean, Shirley Hinslea, Jennifer Bean, Alex Bean, her grandchildren, Brittany Berumen, Johnny Lee Berumen, Austin Brakebill, Carson Gentry, Freddie Posey, Nellie Posey, and great-grandchildren, Alexis Berumen, Sydney Berumen, Addison Berumen, Brody Berumen, Brae Berumen, Bailey Berumen, Bree Brown, & Rachel Rae Berumen, and her dog Molly.
Services to be held at 1:00pm on July 25, 2019 at Peters Funeral Home, 844 E Lerdo Hwy, Shafter, CA 93263.