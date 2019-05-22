|
|
LIEUTENANT COLONEL WILLIAM LEROY CARR
February 16, 1933 - May 16, 2019
Lieutenant Colonel William Leroy Carr passed away on May 16, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1933 in Minnesota.
He resided in Bakersfield since 1948. He is survived by his daughter Pamela Gayle Vescovi.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Alma Pauline Carr, and sons Michael Lynn Carr and John Allen Carr.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4201 Wilson Road, Bakersfield, California 93309 at 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 22, 2019