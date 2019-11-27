|
|
LILIA TISMO FABELINA
November 11, 1946 - November 19, 2019
Lilia Tismo Fabelina passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 at San Joaquin Hospital.
She lived in Bakersfield, CA. for more than 25 years, and worked in Salter Labs in Arvin, CA.
She is survived by 5 daughters, 4 sons, sister, brother, daughters and sons in law, sisters and brother in law, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews who love her very much.
Special thanks to her lung specialist Dr. Hansa who was in her care for 15 years.
Services will be held as followed: Visitation November 29, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Greenlawn SW in Building D, Celebration of Life Center. Funeral Mass November 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi. Graveside to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery SW.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 27, 2019