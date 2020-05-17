LILLIAN MAE RIPPY

October 11, 1926 - May 12, 2020 Born October 11th, 1926 in Atchison, Kansas, and passed away peacefully on May 12th, 2020 in Camarillo, California. Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband Philip Rippy, and her beloved grandson Jason Rippy. Lillian moved to Bakersfield in 1975 where she was a parishioner at St. Phillip the Apostle and later at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Lillian was a long time Mercy Hospital Auxiliary "Pink Lady" volunteer, and Lillian was an active member of the Kern County Rose Society. She will live on in our hearts and memories. Lillian is survived by son Philip Michael Rippy and daughter-in-law Janet Rippy of Celina, Texas, son Brian Kelly Rippy and daughter-in-law Melinda Rippy of Boise, Idaho, son David Rippy and daughter-in-law Tara Rippy of Santa Maria, California, daughter Susan Carlson and son-in-law Mark Carlson of Moorpark, California, and son John Rippy of Santa Maria, California, as well as grandchildren Amy, Jenna (Ryan), Mathew (Carly), Shanna (Justin), Nicole (Jon), Dallas, Bradley, Caitlin Mae, Kevin, Cameron, Cassie and Patrick, along with great-grandchildren Maya, Tessa, Riggins and Eilish Mae. Lillian will be buried in Bakersfield next to her husband Philip in Union Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store