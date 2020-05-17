Lillian Mae Rippy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LILLIAN MAE RIPPY
October 11, 1926 - May 12, 2020 Born October 11th, 1926 in Atchison, Kansas, and passed away peacefully on May 12th, 2020 in Camarillo, California. Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband Philip Rippy, and her beloved grandson Jason Rippy. Lillian moved to Bakersfield in 1975 where she was a parishioner at St. Phillip the Apostle and later at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Lillian was a long time Mercy Hospital Auxiliary "Pink Lady" volunteer, and Lillian was an active member of the Kern County Rose Society. She will live on in our hearts and memories. Lillian is survived by son Philip Michael Rippy and daughter-in-law Janet Rippy of Celina, Texas, son Brian Kelly Rippy and daughter-in-law Melinda Rippy of Boise, Idaho, son David Rippy and daughter-in-law Tara Rippy of Santa Maria, California, daughter Susan Carlson and son-in-law Mark Carlson of Moorpark, California, and son John Rippy of Santa Maria, California, as well as grandchildren Amy, Jenna (Ryan), Mathew (Carly), Shanna (Justin), Nicole (Jon), Dallas, Bradley, Caitlin Mae, Kevin, Cameron, Cassie and Patrick, along with great-grandchildren Maya, Tessa, Riggins and Eilish Mae. Lillian will be buried in Bakersfield next to her husband Philip in Union Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved